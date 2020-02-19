Novatti Group (ASX:NOV) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), 22,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $33.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.20.

Novatti Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software technology, utility billing, and payment services worldwide. The company's Novatti Platform develops, deploys, and supports mobile and alternate payment technology, primarily through the deployment of the Novatti platform. It provides billing and CIS solutions to service providers in the utilities industry.

