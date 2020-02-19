Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.51

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $5.91. Nufarm shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 729,849 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$5.79 and its 200-day moving average is A$5.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Nufarm Company Profile (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.