Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 78.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

