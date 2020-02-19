Nvwm LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Motco bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.28. The company had a trading volume of 111,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average of $137.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

