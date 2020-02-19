Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,599,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,298,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,514,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000.

SMH stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.25. 4,065,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,778. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $152.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average is $129.89.

