Nvwm LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.56. 3,039,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.24 and a 200 day moving average of $289.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $343.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

