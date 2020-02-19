Nvwm LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.48. 787,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

