Nvwm LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.91. 2,642,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average is $146.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

