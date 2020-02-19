Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,578. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

