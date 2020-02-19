Nvwm LLC Reduces Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 1,354,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,204. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.