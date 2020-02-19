Nvwm LLC Sells 310 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,256,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,203,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

