Nvwm LLC Sells 74 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Home Depot by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 279,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,101,000 after buying an additional 66,696 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.64. 2,712,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.84. The company has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $246.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.