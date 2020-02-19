Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.62

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.62 and last traded at $142.35, with a volume of 27130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.90.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $11,218,012.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,702 shares of company stock valued at $29,148,114. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Okta by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 556.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

