Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.25, 5,205,329 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 3,304,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Get Olin alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -202.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,189,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 834,168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,452,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Olin by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 641,226 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.