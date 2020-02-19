Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) Trading Down 6.8%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML)’s share price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The stock has a market cap of $10.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.