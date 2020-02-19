Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $785,836.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00014609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Omni has a market capitalization of $785,836.00 and $606.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,843 coins and its circulating supply is 562,527 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

