Ontology Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00008944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Koinex and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $577.83 million and $151.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001589 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, Koinex, Upbit, Indodax, OKEx, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox, Bitbns, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.