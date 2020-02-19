ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Trading Down 16%

Shares of ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) traded down 16% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

About ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

