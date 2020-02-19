Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 658 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,055,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.70. 2,238,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

