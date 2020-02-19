PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.73, approximately 1,965,588 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,191,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
PAVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
The company has a market cap of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.