PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.73, approximately 1,965,588 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,191,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

PAVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The company has a market cap of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.