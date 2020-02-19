PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $5,062.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005048 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

