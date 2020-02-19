Paypoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $952.73

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $952.73 and traded as high as $980.00. Paypoint shares last traded at $953.00, with a volume of 45,131 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) target price (up from GBX 1,257 ($16.54)) on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,112.80 ($14.64).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,008.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 952.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.47 million and a PE ratio of 15.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

