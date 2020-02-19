PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Trading Up 67.9%

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)’s share price was up 67.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 10,282 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock has a market cap of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PeerStream Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.