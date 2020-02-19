PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Trading Up 67.9%

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)’s share price was up 67.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 10,282 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock has a market cap of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PeerStream Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit