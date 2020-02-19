Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. 410,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

