PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

