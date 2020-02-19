Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 131.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 456,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 446,174 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $33.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

