Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.86

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.86 and traded as low as $65.00. Pittards shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 74,995 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49.

Pittards Company Profile (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

