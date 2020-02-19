PIXEL (PXL) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $564,185.00 and approximately $159,700.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,744.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.82 or 0.03938788 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00782886 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000331 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

