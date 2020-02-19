Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
PLYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $89,210.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 643,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 97,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,503. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
