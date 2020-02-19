Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

PLYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $89,210.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 643,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 97,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,503. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.