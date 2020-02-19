PlayChip Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.17 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $917.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00493716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.01 or 0.06588345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00069437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027819 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005123 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.