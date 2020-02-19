Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.78

Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

