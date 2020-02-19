PolyOne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,601 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the average daily volume of 131 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POL shares. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POL opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

