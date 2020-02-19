Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTMN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 24,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $49,687.90. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

