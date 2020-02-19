PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PPL has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PPL has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.