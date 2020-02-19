Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.11

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.11 and traded as high as $107.75. Premier Oil shares last traded at $107.75, with a volume of 2,532,989 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Premier Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.23.

In other news, insider Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £298.98 ($393.29). Insiders have purchased 574 shares of company stock worth $54,970 over the last 90 days.

About Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

