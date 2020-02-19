Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 12,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,253,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 291,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $1,576,145.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,726 shares of company stock worth $4,744,585 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

