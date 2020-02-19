Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,622 shares during the quarter. ZovioInc . accounts for 1.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of ZovioInc . worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZovioInc . by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZovioInc . in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

ZovioInc . stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 123,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

ZovioInc . Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

