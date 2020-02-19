Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.54 Million Position in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,873 shares during the period. Civeo accounts for about 3.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mad River Investors boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 730,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 96.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $245.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.89. Civeo Corp has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

