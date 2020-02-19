Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379,266 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 65,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,448. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

