Pretium Resources Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.59.

TSE:PVG opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 83.17. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.49 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.59.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.