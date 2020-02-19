Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.27. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 33,776 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

