Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.50 Million

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $283.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.10 million and the lowest is $280.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $183.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 446,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,026. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

