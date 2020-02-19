Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 4.8%

Providence Gold Mines Inc (CVE:PHD) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 57,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 37,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017. Providence Gold Mines Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

