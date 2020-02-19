ProxyNode Market Cap Achieves $94,722.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $94,722.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.01103819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000863 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 153,609,239 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

