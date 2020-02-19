PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:FBASF) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 35,730 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 70,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, Barclays raised PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

