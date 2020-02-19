Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Trading Down 5.6%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $218.44 and last traded at $218.80, approximately 2,024,784 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 887,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.76.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

