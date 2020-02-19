Pure (PUREX) Achieves Market Cap of $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.01123088 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000750 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

