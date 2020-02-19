Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.55.

NYSE IFF opened at $134.84 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.