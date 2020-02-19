Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Noble Energy, Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

NBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NBL opened at $18.97 on Monday. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

