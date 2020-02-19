Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Godaddy by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Godaddy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Godaddy by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Godaddy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $38,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,434,421.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

